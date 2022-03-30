Draymond Green lauds Kyrie Irving for 'standing his ground' on vaccine mandate

Independent of how he might feel about the decision itself, Draymond Green has respect for the approach Kyrie Irving took to, eventually, playing home games in Brooklyn.

Because of Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Irving had not been allowed to play in Brooklyn Nets home games this season due to New York City policies on being vaccinated.

New York mayor Eric Adams lifted the mandate for athletes and performers Thursday, allowing for Irving to be available to the Nets in all games going forward.

Although Irving could have rectified the situation far earlier by simply getting the jab, Green lauded the Nets star for fighting for what he believes in on his podcast "The Draymond Green Show".

"Kyrie Irving is back at home playing home games for the Nets, which I think is absolutely incredible," Green said. "I want to number one say kudos, shoutout and much respect to Kyrie Irving for standing his ground for what he believes in. So many times all of us, most people are victim to not standing your ground for what you believe in because somebody wants to hit your pockets. Anytime somebody wants you to do something they try to hit your pockets, and so they were hitting Kyrie’s pockets. And what did Kyrie do? (Say) I don’t care, this is what I believe in, I’m not doing this and that’s just that.

"Regardless to whatever your opinion may be on why Kyrie didn’t play, what Kyrie decided to do with his body, whatever your opinion is I really don’t care what your opinion is on it, either way I don’t really care what your stance is on it. What I respect and what I love is how that brother stood his ground for what he believed in. So whatever you believe in is your belief, that’s not what matters here. What matters is Kyrie Irving’s courage, Kyrie Irving just being the man that he’s growing into and really following through on what he said he was going to follow through on.

"So much kudos to Kyrie on that. Much respect.”

The Nets sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference as of Wednesday morning and appear ticketed for the play-in game once the postseason begins. Having Irving back will be a big boost for Brooklyn – unless they have to play in Toronto during the playoffs.

