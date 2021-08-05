Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.

The undrafted 24-year-old out of FCS Prairie View A&M (alma mater of Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion) made waves at his Pro Day last spring by heaving a ball 64 yards flatfooted. Impressive as that may seem, it’s just the tip of the iceberg for Morton, who says he’s able to air it out 100 yards from goal line to goal line.

Prairie View QB Jalen Morton shows off huge arm by throwing it 64 yards flat-footed. pic.twitter.com/gCgE210V1b — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 22, 2020

“You read that right,” said Morton via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, confirming an assertion made on his college bio page. “I used to play baseball. I used to long toss and as you get further and further back, you don’t really realize how far you’re throwing.”

Without video evidence, it’s hard to verify if Morton’s claims are accurate or if he’s exaggerating like Uncle Rico, who insists he could throw the pigskin a quarter mile (“How much you want to make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains?”). But if true, it would be one heck of a parlor trick. Of course, even if Morton actually possessed that kind of superhuman arm strength, he’d still need an all-world offensive line and an Olympic-caliber sprinter at wide receiver (ideally Tyreek Hill) to complete a pass anywhere close to that distance.

The 6’4” Morton, who has been with Indy since signing a reserve/future contract in February, should be on display when the Colts begin their preseason slate against Carolina a week from Sunday.

