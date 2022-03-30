Kevin Youkilis thinks 2022 season will be brother-in-law Tom Brady's last

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the last two months, it’s that nobody – including the man himself – really knows when Tom Brady will call it a career.

The legendary quarterback flip-flopped on his decision to retire, and now is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. It very well could be his last, seeing as he’s already retired once and is only under contract through this season.

But there’s already been talk of Brady trying to force a trade to the Miami Dolphins, and it’s always been speculated that he could go to his hometown San Francisco 49ers one day.

Kevin Youkilis, the longtime Boston Red Sox corner infielder who is married to Brady’s sister, Julie, doesn’t know for sure what the quarterback’s plans are. But he has his theories.

“We’ve never had that discussion of if he would want to play out here (in San Francisco). “They grew up big 49ers fans, it was a huge deal,” Youkilis said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday. “... I don’t know, I don’t know what his plans are. I think this is it, I don’t know. We just sit back and watch, it’s his journey in life and we’re just here to support him through it.”

Youkilis does get some inside information from Brady, but evidently not to the level that he knows things about the 44-year-old too far in advance of everyone else.

