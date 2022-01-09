At least 19 killed, including 9 kids, in Bronx apt. fire

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — At least 19 people have been killed, including 9 children, in a 5-alarm Bronx apartment building fire that broke out Sunday morning, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said more than 60 people were injured, dozens with life threatening injuries, with 19 were treated on the scene and the rest were taken to area hospitals. Earlier, the FDNY had reported 31 people had suffered serious injuries.

FDNY commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a news conference that said he expects "numerous fatalities."

Officials said the fire has been now contained after 200 firefighters were actively working to contain the blaze at 333 East 181 Street in Fordham Heights.

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx.

The FDNY said the fire was on the third floor of the 19-story high rise. The department received numerous calls of fire from residents on upper floors.

32 people with life threatening injuries, most from smoke inhalation according to @FDNY Commissioner Nigro. He expects numerous fatalities.



Nearby school is opening to give shelter to residents

Mayor Eric Adams, who also appeared at Sunday's news briefing, said the blaze "is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York."

.@NYCMayor thanks New York’s Bravest for their work at the scene of the 5 alarm fire in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/zlD103Xyg9 — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 9, 2022

