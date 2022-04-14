Watch: Miles Bridges throws mouth guard at fan after ejection from play-in game

Hornets star Miles Bridges was involved in an ugly incident with Hawks fans following his ejection from Wednesday night's play-in game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The four-year veteran whipped his mouth guard in the direction of an antagonistic fan who was seated along the tunnel leading to the Hornets' locker room. The mouth guard appeared to miss its intended target, instead hitting another spectator.

Miles Bridges gets ejected.



Hawks fan throws fuel on the fire. pic.twitter.com/k3LpaNyX5p — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) April 14, 2022

The strange episode unfolded after Bridges was tossed about midway through the fourth quarter. His strong objection to a defensive goaltending call led to him receiving two technical fouls.

Miles Bridges has been ejected in the fourth quarter after arguing a goaltending call.



He was not happy with a fan as he exited the floor.



🎥 @ESPNpic.twitter.com/MSFye5xc1s — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) April 14, 2022

Later, on social media, he seemed to be seeking out the fan in an apparent bid to apologize.

"Somebody get me in contact with the young lady," Bridges said. "That's unacceptable."

Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable. https://t.co/MlLZjMgcBF — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 14, 2022

It was unclear what set Bridges off, the Hornets were clearly annoyed after they had to walk 30 minutes to the arena after their team bus was delayed by a stopped freight train.

And it couldn't have helped that, at the time of his ejection, the Hawks were on their way to an easy victory, marking the end of the Hornets' season. Bridges enjoyed a breakout season, so it must have been especially hard for the former 12th overall pick see it come to an end in such disappointing fashion.

However, now he's likely facing punishment from the league in the form of a fine, a suspension, or both.

Bridges is a pro and needs to do a better job keeping his cool. And the fan didn't help matters either -- players are only human, and they don't appreciate being provoked when they're clearly upset to begin with.

