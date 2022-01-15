Tage Thompson returns from COVID-19 protocols in Detroit

(WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres got some good news on Saturday morning as Tage Thompson will be returning from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He’ll go into the lineup for Zemgus Girgensons, who is injured and didn’t practice on Friday.

Thompson has five points in his last four games.

Live On-Air W G R 5 50 WGR 550 SportsRadio Listen Now Now Playing Now Playing

Sabres head coach Don Granato hadn’t told his goaltenders who was playing when we spoke with him, so he didn’t reveal who the starter will be.

Granato also said Peyton Krebs skated Saturday morning and will join the team for practice on Sunday.

The Sabres have been much better on the road lately than at home. Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday with points in five of their last six road games.

Buffalo has won in some very difficult places beating the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators. They lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins.

“I think the last couple of home games, we had so many different parts and players that there was no continuity," Granato said of his team following Saturday's morning skate.

“We had a pretty good road swing in the Winnipeg and Minnesota trip and then you have the 10-day break and battle six or so cases of COVID and it’s a completely different lineup when you come back home (Sabres suffered home losses to the New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning). The other night (in Nashville), it was very significant for stability that we added Tuch, Hagg and Okposo."

The reality is the Sabres have had as many as 11 players out with injuries and COVID-19, and they just aren’t at a point in their development that they can sustain that. As of now, the Sabres have Dustin Tokarski still trying to get himself to 100% after his bout with COVID-19, as well as injuries to Girgensons, Casey Mittelstadt, Drake Caggiula, Craig Anderson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Malcolm Subban.

Aaron Dell played very well in Nashville on Thursday, allowing just one goal on 30 shots. I think you can say the team played very well in front of him, allowing just 30 shots.

Getting Hagg and Okposo back solidified the penalty kill, as Buffalo had three very good kills in four attempts against the Predators.

Vinnie Hinostroza put that game away with an empty net goal. He has three goals in four games, and four goals and two assists for six points in eight games. Hinostroza has been an excellent addition by general manager Kevyn Adams, as he’s on a 19-goal pace over 82 games. That is excellent production from a guy that is a two-way winger in your bottom-six.

Rasmus Dahlin has a goal and four assists in his last seven games, and 16 points in his last 23 games.

Jeff Skinner has four goals in four games.

Podcast Episode The Instigators The Instigators with Darren Dreger Listen Now Now Playing Now Playing

Buffalo has lost two games in overtime to the Red Wings this season. Back on Nov. 6, the Sabres had a 3-1 lead with just under seven minutes left to go in the third period and lost in overtime 4-3. Then on Nov. 27, Buffalo got a late goal from Skinner to tie the game at 2-2, before eventually losing in the extra frame due to a Lucas Raymond goal.

Detroit has nine more points than Buffalo in the Atlantic Division, and is seven points behind the Boston Bruins for the East’s final Wild Card spot.

These two teams are 25th and 26th in the NHL in goals scored, and 25th and 28th in goals-against. Buffalo is quite a bit better on the power play at 20.2%. The Sabres are 13th, while Detroit is 30th at 14%.

Things have not gone well for the Wings lately, as they’ve lost four in a row, six out of seven and 10 out of 13.

Alex Nedelkovic has played five out of six games, allowing 15 goals. Overall, he’s 10-10-4 this season with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Dylan Larkin has 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points in 33 games this year.

Join Brian Koziol for pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. EST over on The Bet 1520, when he’ll be joined by Granato and Michael Houser.