Derek Lalonde's Detroit celebrity crush: "All I want to do is meet Kid Rock"

During his time in Tampa, Derek Lalonde would occasionally grab beers with Charles Barkley. Not because Barkley was his friend, but because the Hall of Fame basketball player turned TV personality is friends with Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

Asked Tuesday on the Stoney & Jansen Show if he has any contacts that rival Cooper's bromance with Barkley, Lalonde said with a laugh, "I have none. I don't even try to challenge that."

But if the new head coach of the Red Wings can strike up one celebrity friendship in Detroit, "In time, man, all I want to do is meet Kid Rock -- and I want Kid Rock to like me," said Lalonde. "That's probably going to have to happen when we translate into some W's."

Raised in a small town in upstate New York, the 49-year-old Lalonde said that when he had old friends meet the Lightning coaching staff for beers, "It's the third-line, Division 3 winger that's now a gym teacher or correctional officer."

"We did it for (Cooper) and it's Charles Barkley. Or the ESPN guys come when their shift’s done out West. I’m not even going to go there," Lalonde laughed. "It’s not who I am. But man, Kid Rock, I want to meet him, but I want to meet him because he’s excited about what we’re doing with the Red Wings."

A Michigan native, the 51-year-old Kid Rock was once a staple at Red Wings games during their many playoff runs at The Joe. If Lalonde can lead them on similar runs at Little Caesars Arena, Kid Rock figures to return.

Whether he'll be entirely welcome is a different question. His right wing political views have made him a divisive figure in Detroit.

