Isaiah Thomas finds it “disappointing in a lot of ways” he hasn’t returned to Boston

It’s well documented Isaiah Thomas isn’t the same player he was in his Celtics days. Injury absolutely derailed his post-Celtics career, and of course, he isn’t getting any younger.

But there’s still a contingency of Celtics fans who miss IT. Between everything that happened during his time in Boston and what went down with Kyrie Irving, there aren’t too many who haven’t been open to a reunion with IT at some point.

Although, based on Thomas’ recent comments, it seems like decision makers in the Celtics organization have been among the few who aren’t ready to see him in green again.

“I've tried to have conversations about that,” Thomas said ahead of his Wednesday meeting with his old team as a member of the Hornets. “It’s hard to speak on (because) I’ve opened my arms to try to come back in so many ways. It’s not even about playing and trying to pick up where I left off. I’m past that moment. But I know there's been times where I can help in that locker room.

“I’m not in there every day so I can’t speak on what is going on — this is from the outside looking in. But, I’ve felt there’s been times where Brad (Stevens) could make a call and give me (an) opportunity, and it hasn’t happened. So, that is very frustrating because of the relationship we have, the friendship we’ve been able to have over the years. I've felt like there's been opportunity to make that happen and it hasn’t. That is disappointing in a lot of ways because I love Boston. I love everything about the city of Boston and the people who showed me the most love (are) obviously from Boston.”

The wrinkle about Thomas looking to serve more as a veteran presence as opposed to a nightly contributor makes the lack of a reunion even more surprising. He has been trying to get a consistent job in the league for a long while now — again, injuries have made that difficult for him — so it stands to reason he’d try to prove he still brings value as a player.

But Thomas isn’t even looking for that type of opportunity with the Celtics.

“You know, it's frustrating,” he said. “But like I've said, I've done my part in so many ways of trying to make a comeback and make a reunion. And it’s not even about playing. I could just help. I tell everybody that I can help without putting the ball in the basket. I think a lot of people understand and know that. Things happen, and I’m not faulting anyone for not being able to come back. I just thought with how close (Stevens and I) are, how close I am to a person like that, I thought there would be an opportunity. But, there isn’t. So, you just move on, and you wish them well. I still have a lot of love for everybody that impacted my life in Boston.’