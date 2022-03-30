BU looking for new men's hockey coach after dismissing Albie O'Connell

Boston University's men's hockey program is searching for a new head coach again. The school announced on Wednesday that Albie O'Connell will not return for the 2022-23 season.

O'Connell, 45, had been BU's coach since 2018, when he took over for David Quinn after Quinn left to become coach of the New York Rangers.

O'Connell compiled a 58-49-16 in his four seasons, but made just one NCAA tournament (with zero wins) and did not win a Hockey East title. The Terriers did end a seven-year Beanpot drought this season, but that was not enough to save O'Connell's job.

"This was obviously a difficult decision as Albie worked hard towards putting our team in a position to contend for championships," BU director of athletics Drew Marrochello said in a statement. "We recognize that he was part of several successful teams during his time as a student-athlete and coach here, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best.

"We have very high expectations for our men's ice hockey program and we are determined to have our team compete at the highest level of college hockey. After the conclusion of our regular year-end assessment, we believe that a new direction is needed for our program to achieve our goals."

BU will have no shortage of options when it comes to replacing O'Connell. Jay Pandolfo, who left his assistant coaching job with the Bruins to become the associate head coach at BU last summer, is one option. Pandolfo was in the running in 2018 until it was revealed he had never actually gotten his degree from his alma mater; that situation has since been rectified.

Another option could be the man O'Connell replaced: David Quinn, who was fired by the Rangers after the 2020-21 season. He served as the head coach of the U.S. men's Olympic team in February and will remain Team USA's coach for the World Championship in May. He led the Terriers from 2013-18 after taking over from Jack Parker, winning two Hockey East championships and reaching the national championship game in 2015.

Others who were believed to be under consideration in 2018 included Shawn McEachern, who starred at BU as a player and is currently the boys varsity hockey coach at The Rivers School, and Rick Bennett, who won a national title at Union College in 2014 but resigned this past January after 11 seasons there.

Other BU alums in the coaching ranks at various levels could be considered as well, such as Joe Sacco (in his seventh year on the Bruins' coaching staff), Joe Pereira (in his ninth year as an assistant coach at UConn) or Tony Amonte (currently head coach at Thayer Academy).