News 6 hours ago News

Suspect captured after police chase across multiple Upstate counties identified

News 6 hours ago
News 8 hours ago

Police say Upstate woman and two others arrested in set-up robbery

News 8 hours ago

TOP STORIES

98.9 WORD Podcasts

Podcasts
Battleground America
See All Episodes
The Tara Show
See All Episodes
The Charlie James Show
See All Episodes
Hot Rods and Happy Hour
See All Episodes

MORE from 98.9 WORD

106.3 WORD WEATHER

106.3 WORD TRAFFIC